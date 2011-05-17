UNSEALED: Here Are 418 Pages Of Documents From Google's Skyhook Wireless Lawsuit

Hundreds of pages of Skyhook Wireless’s lawsuit against Google have recently been unsealed, including dozens of emails between Google, Motorola, Samsung, and Skyhook employees.



(Last September, Skyhook sued Google, saying that Google was basically preventing it from doing business by forcing its customers — Motorola and Samsung — to stop using Skyhook software in their Android phones. More here and here.)

Last week, former Engadget editor (and lawyer) Nilay Patel scoured through the documents, providing a great “best of” summary and analysis. We linked to it here.

Now, we are able to bring you 418 pages of documents that have been unsealed. (Click here to start flipping through them.)

These include filings from the lawsuit, contracts, supporting news stories, and more.

But the most interesting documents are definitely the emails that bounced around between employees at the various companies involved in the situation.

These include:

An email where a Google employee basically admits that the company is using “compatibility” requirements as a “club” to force its phone-manufacturer partners to do what it wants.

An email where Motorola complains that Google is putting it in a weaker competitive position compared to Samsung.

An email from Google exec Vic Gundotra to Google staff, linking to this Business Insider story about Motorola ditching Google’s location services for Skyhook’s, wondering how it happened. And a similar email from Google co-founder Larry Page, linking to a ReadWriteWeb story, wondering what’s being done about it.

Lots of emails between Googlers talking about their location service versus Skyhook’s. It’s an interesting glimpse into how Googlers communicate with each other. (Including a “Thread-kill” email when they realised they should stop making a paper trail about this issue.)

