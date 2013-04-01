Here Are A Bunch Of People On Twitter Who Think Google Is Really About To Shut Down YouTube Tomorrow

Steve Kovach

It’s the most annoying tradition in the tech world.

Every April Fools’ Day tech companies and blogs spam the Web with pranks, phony reports, and fake product launches. 

And every April Fools’ Day, people get confused. 

Google and YouTube got a head start this year, launching a new video that says YouTube is shutting down after 10 years. The gag is that YouTube was actually launched to find the world’s best video and there are finally enough submissions to pick a winner.

The video also features a lot of YouTube stars like the kids from “Charlie Bit My Finger” and David from “David After The Dentist.”

Here’s the video:

But there are plenty of people who just don’t get it.

Let’s look at this as a cry for help from the public at large. No more April Fools’ Day jokes, Google. Please.

The evidence:

