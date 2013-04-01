Here Are A Bunch Of People On Twitter Who Think Google Is Really About To Shut Down YouTube Tomorrow

It’s the most annoying tradition in the tech world.



Every April Fools’ Day tech companies and blogs spam the Web with pranks, phony reports, and fake product launches.

And every April Fools’ Day, people get confused.

Google and YouTube got a head start this year, launching a new video that says YouTube is shutting down after 10 years. The gag is that YouTube was actually launched to find the world’s best video and there are finally enough submissions to pick a winner.

The video also features a lot of YouTube stars like the kids from “Charlie Bit My Finger” and David from “David After The Dentist.”

Here’s the video:

But there are plenty of people who just don’t get it.

Let’s look at this as a cry for help from the public at large. No more April Fools’ Day jokes, Google. Please.

The evidence:

Wait what? Youtube is shutting down? youtube.com/watch?v=H542nL… — HarshvardhanPardeshi (@whysoharsh_p) March 31, 2013

After today YOUTUBE IS SHUTTING DOWN!!!!!!! RT this now! — Nicolas Bullock(@nbullock_25) March 31, 2013

Bittersweet to hear that Youtube’s shutting down and selecting a winner… youtu.be/H542nLTTbu0 — Harrison Kral (@harryk56) March 31, 2013

Bad news, guys. YouTube is shutting down. youtu.be/H542nLTTbu0 YouTube’s ready to select a winner — Can Uludağ (@canuludag) March 31, 2013

YouTube is shutting down tomorrow. Wow. — KPage(@KPageisgreat) March 31, 2013

Apparently Youtube is Shutting Down tonight at midnight. I don’t want to believe that, but I might have to. :( — Ethan Temple (@EthanTemple13) March 31, 2013

