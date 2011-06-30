Google Shuts Down Google+ Invites Because Of "Insane Demand"

Google’s social network is off to a somewhat successful launch. The early looks at the site have been generally positive, and demand to join appears to be strong.



Vic Gundotra, VP of Social at Google, posted on Plus, “We’ve shut down invite mechanism for the night. Insane demand. We need to do this carefully, and in a controlled way. Thank you all for your interest!”

Of course, this a controlled rollout, so who knows how many people are joining. And who knows if it will catch on with a larger audience. Right now it reminds us of Quora. Lots of hip tech folks talking to each other, but lacking in the normals.

Photo: Google Plus screenshot

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.