Google Gives Up On Its E-Commerce Site Boutiques.com After Less Than A Year

Google is going to kill off Boutiques.com, an e-commerce site it launched in November of last year, Matt McGee at Search Engine Land reports.



Since Larry Page took over as CEO, Google hasn’t been shy about killing off products that aren’t working. Boutiques.com’s traffic had collapsed, so it makes sense to nuke it.

It doesn’t seem like a total waste for Google, though. The design element of Boutiques.com will be transferred to Google’s product search page.

