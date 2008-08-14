Google Shuts Door On FeedBurner RSS Ad Network, Will Push Its Own (GOOG)

Google continues to digest FeedBurner, the RSS company it bought last year for a reported $100 million. The latest, expected move: It’s no longer accepting publishers into its FeedBurner Ad Network, which placed ads in RSS feeds on a cost-per-impression basis. Instead, Google will be directing new FeedBurner publishers to its cost-per-click AdSense/AdWords system — a move it started talking about in May.



Previously: AdSense For RSS Coming To Google’s FeedBurner, Finally

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.