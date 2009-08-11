Google Shows-Off "Next-Generation" Search Architecture

In an official blog post, Google says for “the last several months,” it’s put a large team of engineers on a “secret project: next-generation architecture for Goog le’s web search.”



The company writes:

It’s the first step in a process that will let us push the envelope on size, indexing speed, accuracy, comprehensiveness and other dimensions. The new infrastructure sits “under the hood” of Google’s search engine, which means that most users won’t notice a difference in search results. But web developers and power searchers might notice a few differences, so we’re opening up a web developer preview to collect feedback.

Maybe this “secret project” is what the New York Post heard about when it reported in June that Google cofounder “Sergey Brin is so rattled by the launch of Microsoft’s rival search engine that he has assembled a team of top engineers to work on urgent upgrades to his Web service.”

The Post wrote:

Brin, according to sources inside the tech behemoth, is himself leading the team of search-engine specialists in an effort to determine how Bing’s crucial search algorithm differs from that used by the company he founded in 1998 with Stanford University classmate Larry Page.

“New search engines have come and gone in the past 10 years, but Bing seems to be of particular interest to Sergey,” said one insider, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The move by Brin is unusual, as it is rare these days for the Google founders to have such hands-on involvement in day-to-day operations at the company, the source added.

A spokesman for Google declined to comment about Brin’s interest in Bing but said: “We always have a team working on improving search.” He added: “We dedicate more time and energy to search than anything else in our company. Our algorithm is constantly evolving.”

You can test out Google search with the new architecture “under the hood” at http://www2.sandbox.google.com/.

We did and found what we always find when we use Google search: exactly what we were looking for, almost immediately.

If it takes a little Microsoft move to get Google and cofounder Sergey fired-up about pushing-out new improvements, great — but really, Google owns Web search and it has nothing to worry about on that front.

Elsewhere, however, the contest is tighter.

