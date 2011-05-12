Google's Answer To The Mac Mini -- The Chromebox

Photo: Engadget

Google’s main announcement at I/O this morning was pricing and availability for the first Chrome netbooks — or Chromebooks.But there was also a quick flash of another Chrome product from Samsung: the Chromebox.



It looks a lot like a Mac Mini — a small box that runs Chrome OS and can be plugged into any kind of monitor.

Google says it will be pitched at businesses, but didn’t give more details.

One interesting idea: what if it’s possible to run multiple accounts on the same box? Then companies could buy a bunch of relatively cheap monitors and plug them into a single computer. That might be another way to lower the cost of Chrome OS enough to make it interesting to businesses.

