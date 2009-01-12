Google Shows 57% More Ads Per Keyword In Q4 (GOOG)

Perhaps as a part of new CFO Patrick Pichette’s push for more financial discipline, Google (GOOG) ratcheted-up the amount of ads it shows during Q4 to 4.01 per keyword, up from 2.544 in Q3 — a 57% increase.



During last year’s Q4, Google’s ads per keyword reached 4.98 but soon dropped as the company deliberately lowered coverage in an experiment it came to regret.

The ad coverage numbers come from search marketing firm AdGooroo, which will release its Q4 search advertising update tomorrow.

