Google's bombshell announcement includes an amazing Silicon Valley shoutout

Maybe Google is Hooli, after all.

In Google’s annoucement about reorganising, the company hid a secret message in its source code for its new website, ABC.XYZ.

A hidden link on a period redirects to Hooli, the fictional company on the HBO Show Silicon Valley.

Here’s the code on the page:

<p>Sergey and I are seriously in the business of starting new things. Alphabet will also include our X lab, which incubates new efforts like Wing, our drone delivery effort<a href=”http://www.hooli.xyz/” target=”_blank” class=”hidden-link”>.</a> We are also stoked about growing our investment arms, Ventures and Capital, as part of this new structure.</p>

And here’s what happens when you hover over the period:

Well played, Google.

