Google Should Actually Be Thanking Facebook For Getting Into The Search Business

When Facebook announced its Graph Search feature earlier this week, some were quick to say that it meant war between Google and Facebook. But analysts said yesterday that Facebook’s foray into social search won’t hurt Google in the near future. In fact, Facebook search could be great for Google, Liz Gannes of AllThingsD reports.



“That’s because regulators — especially those in the thick of deciding whether to settle with Google over antitrust — now have the prospect of additional search competition,” Gannes writes.

Since the basis of the European Commission’s case against Google is that the search giant is abusing its dominance of the market, Facebook’s entry into the market proves that it is indeed competitive.

Head on over to AllThingsD for Gannes’ full analysis.

