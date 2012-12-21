To Fight Amazon, Google Engineers Will Even Play With Lego Toys If They Have To

Photo: Flickr / keso

Of course Googlers like Legos. The plastic bricks snap neatly with the search giant’s love for bright colours and fun toys.What’s funny is how Google has put engineers’ Lego-loving ways to work in its battle for e-commerce supremacy with Amazon.



Google has revamped its shopping search in time for the holidays, turning what used to be a free search service into what’s essentially another form of advertising. And now that retailers are paying Google to get listed, it’s doing more than ever to help them sell goods.

One example, mentioned briefly in an AllThingsD report on Google Shopping: Google’s offering 3D photos of some objects it sells. You can rotate the images around for a 360-degree view. Most retailers only offer two-dimensional photos.

In the case of some Lego toys, Google actually bought the kits and had to assemble them in-house, Sameer Samat, the vice president of product management for Google Shopping, told AllThingD’s Tricia Duryee.

A Google spokesperson declined to elaborate further, but we know that Google’s New York and Mountain View offices have extensive Lego play areas for employees. So this project was hardly a stretch.

