I Used Google Shopping Express Once And Now I Never Want To Leave My House Again

At 1 p.m. on Thursday, I decided to sign up for Google Shopping Express.

At 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, I finished placing my order and quickly realised that my life from that moment onward would be different.

And at 7:20 p.m. the same day, when my items showed up at the door, I decided that I’m never shopping at a brick-and-mortar store for sundries ever again.

There are quite a few entries in the same-day delivery field. There’s AmazonFresh and Instacart. There’s Safeway and Wal-Mart.

But Google Shopping Express offers you a great deal: If you sign up and become a member, you get six months of free shipping. Plus $US10 off your first order.

Google will warn you once your six-month trial is over and will re-enroll you automatically, if your account is in good standing.

It’s unclear how much you pay for a membership after the trial is up.

“We intend this to be an affordable service that as many people as possible can adopt,” Tom Fallows, head of Google Shopping Express, told Re/code earlier this month. “We are trying to democratize the world of same-day delivery.”

And once your free trial is over, even if you don’t want to pay for a membership, you have options.

Google hasn’t announced what the long-term membership pricing will be yet, but right now you can either get the free six-month membership for unlimited deliveries or pay $US4.99 per store (per order) if you want to go a la carte, a Google spokesperson told Business Insider.

That’s a paltry sum for the amount of time and energy I’m saving.

The Interface

Google Shopping Express has an iOS app, an Android app, obviously, and it’s available on the web. It’s pretty straightforward to use, and the interface looks just like any shopping site.

Setup is easy. You link it with your Google account and a credit card that’s stored in Google Wallet. And then you get to do the fun part: Shop.

I live just south of San Francisco, on what’s called the Peninsula (and just a little north of Google’s campus in Mountain View). Google Shopping Express is available in San Francisco, the Peninsula and San Jose, West Los Angeles, and in Manhattan.

Stores range from Costco to REI and Whole Foods. Which stores are available to peruse varies by location.

Screenshot These are the stores available in my area.

So essentially, I could order paper towels from Costco and a ukulele from Guitar Center, all in the same order.

You can also order alcohol, but someone with a valid ID needs to be at home when the order is delivered. And you can enter store reward and membership card numbers.

You then pick when you want the order delivered, choosing among 3- or 4-hour blocks throughout the day. You also can leave delivery instructions, and you can let them know whether you’ll accept a substitution if the store is out of your first choice.

The Competition

Screenshot My stuff is on its way!

There are a few things that Google Shopping Express lacks that others have. AmazonFresh offers 1-hour time slots. It also allows you to order fresh groceries, such as meat and eggs and milk. And you can order frozen foods.

AmazonFresh offers a free 30-day trial, and then you will be charged $US299, which includes all the benefits of Prime. You then get free same-day delivery on orders over $US35.

Instacart doesn’t offer memberships, but it, too, delivers fresh groceries. Your first order is free, and then you pay different prices depending on how quickly you want your items. For example, if you need something in the next hour, you pay $US5.99 per order that’s $US35 or more, but if you can wait a couple hours, it drops to $US3.99. And orders less than $US35 cost more.

But that six-month free trial period that Google offers is hard to beat.

It’s Not Perfect

Justin’s Not what I ordered.

Because someone else is shopping for you, there are a couple things that could go wrong. For example, I ordered Justin’s Honey Peanut Butter from Whole Foods, and instead they delivered Vanilla Almond Butter.

But getting that remedied was easy enough. There’s a “report a problem” link on the order page.

Within an hour, I got an email back.

“How frustrating, though — so sorry you ordered Justin’s Peanut Butter, Honey but received Vanilla Almond Butter instead,” the email said.

Frustrating, indeed!

If a mistake happens, there’s no need to return the item. You can keep it or donate it. If the correct item is available, you choose a new delivery time and they will deliver in the time block you specify.

If the correct item isn’t available, you get a full refund. And you get to keep the vanilla almond butter! Not bad.

Never Leaving My House

Google has made a $US500 million investment in Google Shopping Express. And because its service isn’t competing directly with grocery stores — on the contrary, it’s sourcing all of its groceries from stores near you — it’s only a matter of time before other stores partner up with Google to offer an even larger breadth of products.

And the service itself is great: Glass jars are wrapped nicely in paper. Things that could potentially leak all over your stuff are sealed in a plastic bag.

If I coupled Google Shopping Express with one of the other sites that delivers fresh groceries, I could see myself never leaving the house for groceries again.

I’ve reached peak laziness. And I’m definitely OK with that.

