Get ready to start seeing ads in Google Image search

Get ready to start seeing advertisements in Google’s image search.

The search engine is launching its shopping ads on Images in mobile, so you’ll start seeing a line of sponsored items when you search for a product.

Google will also give you the option of sorting products by features like colour, type — for example, couch versus recliner if you’re looking for sofas — and locations where you could find that product in-stores.

Jon Alferness, Google’s VP of shopping, tells Business Insider that the goal is to make shopping on smartphones as easy as possible.

“The most common feedback people have left with Google Images is, ‘I like these products — how much do they cost and where can I buy them?'” he says.

This new kind of ad helps answer those questions.

It also helps Google defend itself against the trend where more people are starting their product searches directly on Amazon.

As part of that, Google’s also making its local inventory ads, which let stores list which products they have in stock, more useful. Starting today, advertisers can add a store pickup link on the product page that shows up after a user clicks on their local inventory ad, and make all of their inventory searchable.

Here’s a look at what the experience will feel like.

