Google Shopping At Chelsea Market?

Bam!Is Google close to leasing space at Chelsea Market? The New York Observer says so (via Valleywag). Google, reportedly, is growing so fast at its newish 111 Eighth Ave. headquarters that it already needs more space. The Observer piece is far from conclusive, but with Food Network studios in the same building, we gotta wonder: Will Eric Schmidt tap Emeril as his new head chef?



