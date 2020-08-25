The 35 best Google Sheets keyboard shortcuts for speeding up your workflow on a Mac or PC

- You can use Google Sheets keyboard shortcuts to save time and make the most of the spreadsheet program.
- The keyboard shortcuts perform the same functions regardless of platform, but require you to press different keys depending on whether you’re using Windows or MacOS.
Like Microsoft Excel, Google Sheets offers users the ability to exploit keyboard shortcuts for a speedier experience. Here are the 35 best keyboard shortcuts for Google Sheets, for both Windows and Mac.
Note: a dash “-” in the following shortcuts indicates that the keys should be pressed at the same time. If the keyboard shortcut in question requires a dash, it will be listed as “Minus.”
The 35 best Google Sheets keyboard shortcuts on Windows
- Select a column: Ctrl-Spacebar
- Select a row: Shift-Space bar
- Select all fields: Ctrl-A or Ctrl-Shift-Spacebar
- Undo an action: Ctrl-Z
- Redo an action: Ctrl-Y or Ctrl-Shift-Z or F4
- Find a phrase in the workbook: Ctrl-F
- Find and replace a phrase in the workbook:Ctrl-H
- Print: Ctrl-P
- Copy: Ctrl-C
- Cut: Ctrl-X
- Paste: Ctrl-V
- Paste values without formatting: Ctrl-Shift-V
- Show common keyboard shortcuts: Ctrl-/
- Bold text: Ctrl-B
- Underline text: Ctrl-U
- Italicize text: Ctrl-i
- Strikethrough text: Alt-Shift-5
- Centre values: Ctrl-Shift-e
- Align values to the left: Ctrl-Shift-l
- Align values to the right: Ctrl-Shift-R
- Insert a link: Ctrl-K
- Clear formatting: Ctrl-\
- Navigate to the beginning of a row: Home
- Navigate to the beginning of a sheet:Ctrl-Home
- Move to the end of a row: End
- Move to the end of a sheet: Ctrl-End
- Scroll to the active cell: Ctrl-Backspace
- Open a hyperlink: Alt-Enter
- Insert rows above the current row:Ctrl-Alt-Shift-Equals sign or Ctrl-Alt-Equals sign (for the latter, you’ll need to select at least one row)
- Insert rows below the current row: Alt-i-W (if using Google Chrome) or Alt-Shift-i-W (if using a different browser)
- Insert columns to the left of the current column: Ctrl-Alt-Shift-Equals sign or Ctrl-Alt-Equals sign (for the latter, you’ll need to select at least one column)
- Insert columns to the right of the current column: Alt-i-O (if using Google Chrome) or Alt-Shift-i-O (if using a different browser)
- Delete rows: Ctrl-Alt-Minus (you’ll need to select the rows you want to delete before you use this shortcut)
- Delete columns: Ctrl-Alt-Minus (you’ll need to select the columns you want to delete before you use this shortcut)
- Show or hide the formula help menu: Shift-F1 (only accessible when entering a formula)
The 35 best Google Sheets keyboard shortcuts on Mac
- Select a column: Ctrl-Spacebar
- Select a row: Shift-Spacebar
- Select all fields: Command-A or Command-Shift-Space bar
- Undo an action: Command-Z
- Redo an action: Command-Y or Command-Shift-Z or Fn-F4
- Find a phrase in the workbook: Command-F
- Find and replace a phrase in the workbook:Command-Shift-H
- Print: Command-P
- Copy: Command-C
- Cut: Command-X
- Paste: Command-V
- Paste values without formatting:Command-Shift-V
- Show common keyboard shortcuts: Command-/
- Bold text: Command-B
- Underline text: Command-U
- Italicize text: Command-i
- Strikethrough text: Control-Shift-5
- Centre values: Command-Shift-E
- Align values to the left: Command-Shift-i
- Align values to the right: Command-Shift-R
- Insert a link: Command-K
- Clear formatting: Command-\
- Navigate to the beginning of a row: Fn-Left arrow
- Navigate to the beginning of a sheet:Command-Fn-Left
- Move to the end of a row: Fn-Right
- Move to the end of a sheet: Command-Fn-Right
- Scroll to the active cell: Command-Backspace
- Open a hyperlink: Option-Enter
- Insert rows above the current row:Command-Option-Equals sign or Ctrl-Option-i-C (for the former, you’ll need to select at least one row)
- Insert rows below the current row:Ctrl-Option-i-B
- Insert columns to the left of the current column: Ctrl-Options-Equals sign or Ctrl-Alt-Equals sign (for the latter, you’ll need to select at least one column)
- Insert columns to the right of the current column: Ctrl-Option-i-O
- Delete rows: Command-Option-Minus or Ctrl-Option-E-D (for the former, you’ll need to select the rows you want to delete before you use this shortcut)
- Delete columns: Command-Option-Minus sign or Ctrl-Option-E and then press E again (you’ll need to select the columns you want to delete before you use this shortcut)
- Show or hide the formula help menu: Shift-Fn-F1 (only accessible when entering a formula)
