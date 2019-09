Google stock passed $700 for the first time today since 2007 when it peaked at $747.24, despite a slew of new product announcements from Amazon and Nokia this week.



The stock hit a high of $712.25 earlier today and is currently trading at $708.77.

Photo: Yahoo! Finance

