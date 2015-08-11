Here's an interesting theory making the rounds about Google's big shakeup

Matt Rosoff

There’s an interesting theory making the rounds among some Silicon Valley insiders today.

Twitter is looking for a new CEO. Perhaps it made an offer to Sundar Pichai, who’s been leading Google’s core businesses since last October. To keep Pichai, Google decided to pull the trigger on an organizational change it’s been considering for some time, giving Pichai the CEO title while keeping the same set of duties. 

Pichai might not have been tempted — Twitter is a flaming mess right now, while being the number-two man at a far more powerful company like Google was a pretty good situation to be in. But being CEO is even better!

We reached out to a person close to Twitter to see whether this might have made sense. This person couldn’t confirm that the board had made an offer, but did tell us:

I’ve been hearing that too and I wouldn’t be shocked if they want him as CEO. They tried to hire him once about 3 years ago and got very close. Google countered with a huge package to keep him there. I can’t imagine him making the change after being named CEO of Google today.

A lot of people have been discussing the theory on Twitter, too:

 

Pichai isn’t the only talented exec who will get a new role under the new organisation. 

Nest, the smart home company Google bought in 2014,  is now part of the larger Alphabet holding company, which means that Nest founder Tony Fadell could conceivably get a CEO title. Same with Calico, Google’s company to research human longevity, which is led by former Genentech CEO Arthur Levinson.

