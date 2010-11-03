Google Settles Over Buzz, Will Establish $8.5 Million Fund To Promote Privacy Education

Photo: AP

Google settled a class action lawsuit brought against the company in response to privacy violations surrounding Buzz, its latest attempt at a social product, the company just announced.Google Buzz was a disaster at launch, making a good deal of private information public without any explicit user consent. The company quickly introduced improvements in response to the backlash, a fact acknowledged in the settlement.



The settlement calls for Google to establish an $8.5 million fund “the majority of which will go to organisations focused on Internet privacy education and policy.” Google will also make further, unspecified efforts to educate its users about Buzz privacy issues.

If there aren’t any other financial implications to the settlement — the release isn’t explicit on this point — Google is probably pretty pleased with this outcome: $8.5 million doesn’t raise a lot of eyebrows in Mountain View.

