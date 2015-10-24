Here are all the Google services with more than a billion users

Want a little reminder of just how enormous Google is?

The company officially has six products with more than one billion users.

Google proudly touted the stat in its Q3 earning report.

“With six products now having more than 1 billion users globally, we’re excited about the opportunities ahead of Google, and across Alphabet,” wrote Ruth Porat, CFO of Google and parent company Alphabet.

Those six services are YouTube, Android, Search, Maps, Chrome, and Google Play, which just passed the 1 billion landmark this quarter:

To get a little more specific, Android has 1.4 billion active users, and of Chrome’s 1 billion monthly-active users, 400 million use the browser on mobile, and YouTube reaches more 18-34 year-olds than any cable network in the US.

Those numbers are pretty staggering. Facebook, for example, has several services that have close to 1 billion users (WhatsApp: 900 million, Messenger: 700 million), but only the “Big Blue App” has passed the magical threshold, with 1.4 billion users.

Porat pointed out on the earnings call that three of its six over-a-billion products came through acquisitions: YouTube, Android, and Maps.

One of the analysts on the earnings asked about how Google planned to monetise its six billion-plus products. Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the products are already working together to make money. For example, even though Google Maps doesn’t really make money on its own, it makes mobile search better, and a lot of Google’s revenue comes from mobile search. He also called out YouTube and Google Play as the biggest revenue opportunities moving forward.

“And, by the way, because we are scaling all these apps over 1 billion users, we are building the infrastructure which is what will power our cloud platform externally as well,” Pichai added. “So in many ways these are all working for us.”

