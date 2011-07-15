If You Break The Rules On Google+, You Can Lose All Google Services

Photo: Dylan Love
In order to comply with the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act, Google+ requires its users to be at least 13 years old. Last week, a 10-year old Gmail user in the Netherlands signed up for a Google+ account, and Al Jazeera reports that that’s when trouble started.The boy, Alex, was kicked off of all Google services for his terms of service violation. Furthermore, his father writes in a blog post that Google informed him that his account will be deleted in 29 days unless he can provide some proof of age (he can’t).
This brings up a troubling but important point. Google rules so many markets and this makes it entirely possible to rely only on one company for managing your digital life — email, word processing and document management, and now social networking. So play nice on Google+.
There are two sets of rules to follow. Its general terms of service applies to all things Google, and the community standards are specific to Google+. It includes things like:
- no nudity or sexually explicit material
- no hate speech
- no impersonation of others
- no publishing of someone’s private or personal information
- no copyright infringement
- no spamming or phishing
These are all pretty common sense guidelines, but with the new precedent that you can lose all Google services for breaking them, it’s a healthy reminder.
