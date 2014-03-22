This Is What Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin's Resume Looked Like In 1996

Google co-founder Sergey Brin may be one of the biggest names in today’s tech industry, but that wasn’t always the case. In fact, like many of us, his resume looked fairly plain and basic back in the early 1990s.

This old version of Brin’s resume, which was last updated in 1996, is making the rounds on Hacker News today.

The resume details some of Brin’s earliest projects, including one titled “Movie Ratings” that sounds a lot like the recommendation engine built into today’s entertainment apps such as Netflix.

According to Brin’s description, you would rate the movies you’ve seen, and then the system would find other users with similar tastes that could suggest other films for you to watch.

But what’s most interesting is the objective Brin has hidden in the documents HTML coding. You can view it by right clicking the Web page and selecting “View Source.”

