Google Is Putting Ads Directly In The New Gmail Inbox

Google is starting to send advertisements as e-mails, Stephen Shankland of CNET reports.



The messages appear in a section of Gmail’s new multi-tab inbox called “Promotions.” Just like a regular email, you can forward the ads to friends and family.

When Google first introduced the new layout in May, it seemed as if the Promotions tab would simply filter offers you already receive from services like LivingSocial or Google Offers. But now it appears that any ad has a chance of landing in your inbox.

Google has displayed ads at the top of the inbox for a while now. But these new ads will be more relevant and less intrusive, Google said in a statement to Venture Beat. That means sometimes you may not see any ads at all.

The ads are reportedly part of Gmail’s Sponsored Promotions program, which is currently in limited beta.

Here’s what they look like:

