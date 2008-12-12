Google Selling Ads To Unlicensed Chinese Doctors (GOOG)

Google (GOOG) China sells ads to scammy, unlicensed medical providers, Chinese Central Television alleges, weeks after accusing Chinese search engine Baidu (BIDU) of the same.



CCT alleges the crooked doctors charged patients exhorbitant rates for poor health care. Reuters:

One patient told the television program that he spent over 10,000 yuan ($1,400) at one Baidu-boosted clinic listed to treat abdominal pain, but the treatment was ineffective, Xinhua said. He said he was later cured at a public hospital for 100 yuan.

Blaming the scandal and a suddenly slowed Chinese economy, Baidu revised its Q4 revenue projections downward from $151 million to $155 million down to $131 million to $133 million.

See Also:

Legendary Fund Manager Julian Robertson Loads Boat With Apple, Microsoft, Baidu

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.