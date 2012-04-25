Wow, Google Is Selling The Galaxy Nexus At An Incredible Price

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Google will sell an unlocked version of its flagship smartphone, the Galaxy Nexus, for $399 via the Google Play store.This isn’t the first time Google tried to sell a phone directly to customers online. Its first flagship phone, the Nexus One, was only available online.



That experiment was a major flop, forcing Google to stop selling the phone.

You can buy the Galaxy Nexus now.

The unlocked Galaxy Nexus will work on AT&T and T-Mobile. All you need to do is pop in your SIM card.

This is an incredible price for an unlocked smartphone. The same model of the Galaxy Nexus sold for $700 or more when it first launched in December.

For context, unlocked iPhones start at $649.

Click here for our review of the Galaxy Nexus.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.