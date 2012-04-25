Wow, Google Is Selling The Galaxy Nexus At An Incredible Price

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider
Google will sell an unlocked version of its flagship smartphone, the Galaxy Nexus, for $399 via the Google Play store.This isn’t the first time Google tried to sell a phone directly to customers online. Its first flagship phone, the Nexus One, was only available online.
That experiment was a major flop, forcing Google to stop selling the phone.
You can buy the Galaxy Nexus now.
The unlocked Galaxy Nexus will work on AT&T and T-Mobile. All you need to do is pop in your SIM card.
This is an incredible price for an unlocked smartphone. The same model of the Galaxy Nexus sold for $700 or more when it first launched in December.
For context, unlocked iPhones start at $649.
