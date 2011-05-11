Google Lobbying Nevada To Allow Its Self-Driving Cars

Google is lobbying Nevada lawmakers to allow Google’s self-driving cars there, the Times reports.



Google had drive them around California, always with a professional driver behind the wheel to take over if anything happened.

If Nevada allows the self-driving cars on its roads, it would make it easier for Google to test them. It would also be a good precedent for other initiatives around cars and robotics.

