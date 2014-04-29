Here's What It Looks Like To Drive In One Of Google's Self-Driving Cars On City Streets

In a blog post earlier today, Google said that its cars can handle thousands of urban situations that would have stumped computers just a couple years ago.

To date, the cars have gone about 700,000 miles in self-driving mode, with the majority on freeways, the company said.

Driving on the freeways isn’t as difficult as navigating through city streets. Even with traffic, there aren’t very many obstacles, such as train tracks and cyclists.

In a video, the company showed how the car’s computers navigate certain situations on the streets in Mountain View, California.

Here’s how the car navigates through construction zones. Sensors see the orange cones and signs early to alert the car that something is happening up ahead, so it can change lanes safely.

The car keeps a safe distance from large obstacles on the road, such as this truck that’s poking into the lane.

When the car comes to a railroad crossing, it will make sure the tracks are clear of other cars before proceeding across.

The car can even predict if a bike is going to move into its lane.

At a busy intersection with cars (pink boxes), pedestrians (yellow boxes) and bikes (red boxes), the Google car knows whose right of way it is, and can determine when it’s safe to go.

Check out the full video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

