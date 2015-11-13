A policeman pulled over one of Google's self-driving cars because it was going so slowly

It’s not speeding that Google’s self-driving cars have to worry about.

The Mountain View police department pulled over one of the company’s automated vehicles for moving too slowly, according to Zandr Milewski, who posted a picture of the incident on Facebook:

“We talked to the driver, apparently MVPD doesn’t get NEVs [Neighbourhood Electric Vehicles] and pulled them over to ask why they were all going so slow,” Milewski writes in the comments of the post (which we spotted via Fusion).

Google confirmed the report with its own post on Google+.

“Driving too slowly? Bet humans don’t get pulled over for that too often,” the company quipped in a post on Google+.

Google’s prototype cars can only drive 25 MPH, for safety reasons and so that they feel “friendly and approachable” while driving on public roads. They also have manual controls, so that the human inside the car can take over and drive if they need to (in response to a cop, for example).

“Like this officer, people sometimes flag us down when they want to know more about our project,” Google continues. “After 1.2 million miles of autonomous driving (that’s the human equivalent of 90 years of driving experience), we’re proud to say we’ve never been ticketed!”

The cars are currently cruising around public roads in the Austin, Texas and in the city around its HQ.

As for Milewski, it wasn’t the first time he’d spotted one of Google’s autonomous vehicles and it probably won’t be the last, as he told Business Insider via Facebook Messenger:

“It’s Mountain View, these things are everywhere.”

NOW WATCH: We asked a bunch of kids what they think about Facebook



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.