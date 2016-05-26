Google is opening a new driverless car facility near Detroit this year

Google An inside shot of Google’s new facility that is yet to be up-and-running.

Google is breaking ground on a self-driving car facility near Detroit, Michigan.

John Krafcik, the CEO of Alphabet’s driverless car project, announced the news on Twitter Wednesday. The 53,000 sq.-ft. development center is located in Novi, Michigan — a 40-minute drive from Detroit.

“Many of our current partners are based here, so having a local facility will help us collaborate more easily and access Michigan’s top talent in vehicle development and engineering,” Google wrote in a Google+ post about the new facility.

One of the first tasks of the new driverless car facility will be to ready Google’s driverless Chrysler Pacifica hybrid minivans. Krafcik noted on Twitter that the facility will help Google prepare the “next generation” of its driverless vehicles.

Our new development center will help us better collaborate with partners and hire talent for the next generation of vehicles.

— John Krafcik (@johnkrafcik) May 25, 2016

Google employees will begin moving into the facility throughout 2016, but there’s still work to be done before it’s up-and-running.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.