Everything You Need To Know About Google's New Self-Driving Car

Megan Rose Dickey
Google self-driving carGoogle/Screenshot

Google recently revealed a prototype driverless car without pedals, brakes, or steering wheel.

All you have to do is push a button.

Google is planning to make roughly 100 versions of the self-driving car prototype, Google cofounder Sergey Brin said at the Code Conference.

“Our software and sensors do all the work,” the company wrote in a blog post. “The vehicles will be very basic — we want to learn from them and adapt them as quickly as possible — but they will take you where you want to.”

It’s worth noting that current California law states that while a driverless car is moving, a licensed driver must be in the seat and able to take over the car if needed. With these new Google’s self-driving car prototypes, human intervention is barely even possible.

Google is now exploring fully self-driving cars, even though they're illegal in California.

The cars are so tiny that they can fit inside a standard trailer.

These cars don't have a steering wheel, accelerator pedals, or break pedals.

All you have to do is push a button to make it go.

The cars require zero human intervention, whatsoever.

That's because safety is the most important factor Google took into consideration.

The cars have sensors that remove blind spots and can detect objects out to a distance of more than two football fields.

These prototype cars can only go up to 25 mph.

For now...

Inside the car, there are just two seats.

Google plans to build about 100 of these prototypes.

Starting this summer, Google's safety drivers will start testing out the versions that have manual controls.

In the next couple of years, Google hopes to run a small pilot program in California.

Now...

What It's Like To See Through Google Glass >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

features google sai-us