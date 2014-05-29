Everything You Need To Know About Google's New Self-Driving Car

Google recently revealed a prototype driverless car without pedals, brakes, or steering wheel.

All you have to do is push a button.

Google is planning to make roughly 100 versions of the self-driving car prototype, Google cofounder Sergey Brin said at the Code Conference.

“Our software and sensors do all the work,” the company wrote in a blog post. “The vehicles will be very basic — we want to learn from them and adapt them as quickly as possible — but they will take you where you want to.”

It’s worth noting that current California law states that while a driverless car is moving, a licensed driver must be in the seat and able to take over the car if needed. With these new Google’s self-driving car prototypes, human intervention is barely even possible.

