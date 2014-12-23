Look At This Adorable Google Self-Driving Car

Remember that early prototype for Google’s self-driving car unveiled back in May? On Monday Google delivered an early Christmas present: The first real build of that prototype.

Here it is! It even has headlights (unlike the last model)!

Compare that to the prototype back in May:

Read the full update on Google’s self-driving car on the company’s Google+ page.

