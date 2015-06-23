Google wants you to test its crazy new product that connects 16 GoPro cameras in a circle

Robert Galbraith/Reuters Google Jump, designed for filming 360-degree virtual reality scenes, consists of 16 GoPro cameras connected in a circle.

Do you wonder what it would be like to capture the world around you with 16 GoPro cameras arranged in a 360 degree view? Well, now Google is offering you the chance.

This summer, Google is offering a select number of “creators” to “capture the world in VR video — video that you can step inside of — and make it available to everyone.” In all likelihood, only a handful of individuals will be chosen to test out Google Jump.

Filmmakers, producers, artists, and journalists are probably the type of people Google wants as testers. However, it seems as if what matters most to Google is not who you are, but why you want to test Jump and what you have in mind for it.

Here’s an example of one way Google expects it to work:

