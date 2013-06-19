Google Wants The Government To Lift Its Gag Order On Surveillance Requests

Google CEO Larry Page

Google has prided itself on being transparent about government snooping requests. It produces an ongoing Transparency Report that documents how many government requests it gets.



That’s fine for censorship requests, when governments make Google remove links to websites, or criminal investigations.

But the government has forbidden it to say much about snooping done in the name of national security.

In light of the public uproar over how much data the government is collecting, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft and Yahoo struck deals last week with the government that let them talk about how many requests they get.

Google wants the government to lift the gag order that prevents Google from doing the same. On Tuesday it asked the U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court on Tuesday to let it talk about how many requests it gets, reports Reuters.

Here’s what the big web companies have been allowed to report so far about requests in the last six months:

Facebook says it received between between 9,000 and 10,000 requests for data affecting 18,000 and 19,000 accounts.

Microsoft said that it received between 6,000 and 7,000 similar requests, affecting between 31,000 and 32,000 consumer accounts.

Apple says it has received between 4,000 and 5,000 requests affecting between 9,000 and 10,000 accounts or devices.

Yahoo says it received between 12,000 and 13,000 requests.

