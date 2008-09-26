Google: See, Our Ad Deal With Yahoo Is Harmless (GOOG, YHOO)

Google, in its quest to convince people that its search ad deal with Yahoo is a good thing for the industry — and not a monopoly over search — has launched a fact site detailing exactly how the deal will work.



The antitrust pitch we’ve heard before, but the interesting thing Google lays out in a 17-page slideshow, embedded below, is exactly how the ads will look. Google also explains how the deal compares to allegedly similar deals in other industries.



The message Google’s hoping to express is still the same: this deal is not anticompetitive. But here, like before, Google isn’t saying that ad prices won’t go up:

Google does not set the prices manually for ads; rather, advertisers themselves determine prices through an ongoing competitive auction. We have found over years of research that an auction is by far the most efficient way to price search advertising and have no intention of changing that.

A few slides:

