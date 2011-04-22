Google Security: Ready For "Live Shooters," Assasination Attempts, And Terrorists Attacks

Photo: Wikimedia
Calling around for that story about how Zygna CEO Mark Pincus’s alleged stalker also broke into Google last month, we learned some interesting stuff from a Mountain View police spokesperson.Apparently, the police department’s SWAT team works really close with Google security to train employees on three scary scenarios:
- Live shooters on campus
- Terrorists attacks
- Assasination attempts on Larry Page and Sergey Brin.
It makes sense if you think about it, but still…crazy.
