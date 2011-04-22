Google Security: Ready For "Live Shooters," Assasination Attempts, And Terrorists Attacks

Nicholas Carlson
Calling around for that story about how Zygna CEO Mark Pincus’s alleged stalker also broke into Google last month, we learned some interesting stuff from a Mountain View police spokesperson.Apparently, the police department’s SWAT team works really close with Google security to train employees on three scary scenarios:

  • Live shooters on campus
  • Terrorists attacks
  • Assasination attempts on Larry Page and Sergey Brin.

It makes sense if you think about it, but still…crazy.

