14 secret tricks to get more out of Google

Sam Colt
Man working laptopInstagram/sagirubin

There’s so much Google can do for you beyond its most popular products like search, Google Maps, and Gmail.

There are tons of free, easy-to-use Google tools you could be taking advantage of.

We’ve rounded up the best of what Google has to offer.




Earth View from Google Maps is a Chrome extension that gives you a bird's-eye view of amazing places around the world every time you open a new tab.

Earth View for Google Maps

The Google Dictionary extension for Chrome lets you look up words by highlighting them, saving you time in the process.

Google Dictionary

Google Forms can help you make important decisions.

Google Forms

Google Keep is a productivity app like Evernote that works on the web and on your smartphone.

Google Keep

Google Public Data Explorer is fantastic for visualising statistics. It's also a great place to discover new data you never knew was publicly available.

Google Public Data Explorer

Google Ngram Viewer searches books in multiple languages dating back to 1600 for any keywords you can think of. It's good for seeing when things became popular.

Google Ngram Viewer

Google Fonts is a public database of typefaces you can use on web projects for free.

Google Fonts

Google Search now has a built in mortgage calculator that can quickly tell you if a home is in your budget or not.

Entering a stock symbol into Google will instantly show you how that stock is doing.

Google Sky lets you explore distant galaxies with images from space telescopes. It's like Google Earth for space.

Google Sky

Highlight to Search is a Chrome extension lets you Google any unfamiliar info you come across without opening up a new tab and retyping your search terms.

Highlight to Search

Google can easily do unit conversions for you that would be a headache on paper.

Google is great for tracking flights. I didn't know what this flight was when I searched for it, but Google did.

You can ask Google objective questions and it will often answer them for you, with clearly labelled graphs and source info.

Now that you've found these hidden gems, check out these productivity hacks for Google Chrome.

