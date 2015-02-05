14 secret tricks to get more out of Google

There’s so much Google can do for you beyond its most popular products like search, Google Maps, and Gmail.
There are tons of free, easy-to-use Google tools you could be taking advantage of.
We’ve rounded up the best of what Google has to offer.
Earth View from Google Maps is a Chrome extension that gives you a bird's-eye view of amazing places around the world every time you open a new tab.
The Google Dictionary extension for Chrome lets you look up words by highlighting them, saving you time in the process.
Google Public Data Explorer is fantastic for visualising statistics. It's also a great place to discover new data you never knew was publicly available.
Google Ngram Viewer searches books in multiple languages dating back to 1600 for any keywords you can think of. It's good for seeing when things became popular.
Google Search now has a built in mortgage calculator that can quickly tell you if a home is in your budget or not.
Google Sky lets you explore distant galaxies with images from space telescopes. It's like Google Earth for space.
Highlight to Search is a Chrome extension lets you Google any unfamiliar info you come across without opening up a new tab and retyping your search terms.
Google is great for tracking flights. I didn't know what this flight was when I searched for it, but Google did.
You can ask Google objective questions and it will often answer them for you, with clearly labelled graphs and source info.
