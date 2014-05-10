Google Secretly Tried Selling Glass To Wealthy Golfers

Three weeks after putting Google Glass on sale for one day only, the search giant is trying out another tactic for getting its wearable headset in the hands of users: selling to wealthy golfers and followers of the sport at The Player’s Championship, a golf tournament in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Business Insider reader Richard Ranick tipped us off to the sales booth earlier today:

According to the Googlers working the booth, this is the company’s first public sales display:

@kylebrussell This was the first time they set up a sales display for the public. She said sales were much better than expected

— Richard Ranick (@triple_r73) May 9, 2014

To sweeten the deal, they’re even including a bonus gadget aimed at golfers:

@kylebrussell Yes. And if you bought one this week, they gave you a mini camera accessory that clamped to your golf club

— Richard Ranick (@triple_r73) May 9, 2014

When asked about this new development in Google’s Glass Explorer program, a Google spokesperson replied, “As we’ve said for many months, we’re always testing new ways to expand the Explorer Program.”

In a Google+ post yesterday, Google hinted that it would be trying out new ways to sell the device “in the weeks and months ahead”:

In the last six months, we’ve been amazed and inspired by our Explorers and the individual perspectives you bring. A few weeks ago, we opened up our site for a single day. The response was overwhelming — we almost ran out of inventory and had to close things down early. We’ve since built our inventory back up and plan to continue to accelerate new ways to expand the program in the weeks and months ahead. Our hope is to bring Glass to new Explorers, like optometrists, sports lovers, online retailers, cooks and travellers, who (like you!) can get in early and help make Glass better as part of our open beta, ahead of a wider consumer launch. These are exciting times and we’re glad to have you along for the ride — keep the feedback coming!

