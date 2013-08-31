Google Secretly Bought A Smartwatch-Making Startup

Earlier this year, Business Insider’s Megan Dickey broke the news that Google is working on a smartwatch to rival Apple’s coming “iWatch.”

Now, GigaOm is reporting that, last year, Google bought a startup that makes smartwatches. The company was called WIMM labs. WIMM Labs engineers are currently working in Google’s Android division.

Back when it was an independent company, WIMM made a watch that looked like this:

Robert Scoble did an interview with WIMM last year.

You can watch:

Besides Google and Apple, lots of big tech companies are betting consumers will want to wear these kinds of watches. Samsung is revealing its effort next week. There have been rumours about a Microsoft watch.

