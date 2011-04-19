IT'S OFFICIAL: People Just Don't Care About Those Surging Gasoline Prices

Maybe this offers some clues as to why retail sales have held up so while despite those eye-popping prices at the pump.



People just aren’t that worked.

A reader sends us this Google Trends chart, showing searches for oil prices (the red line line) and gas prices (the blue line line) over the last few years. Interest in these prices is nowhere near what they used to be.

What do people care about? Silver!

Look at the way silver (red line) has surpassed gold (blue line) in search interest.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.