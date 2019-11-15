Google's search results can now help you pronounce tricky words

Philippe Huguen/Getty

Google released a new feature that can correct your pronunciation, giving feedback as you practice.

Speech-recognition and machine-learning technology help the tool understand what you’re saying, and teach you how to pronounce the word.

Images will also accompany nouns in search results starting today, and Google plans to expand the list.

Google on Thursday made pronouncing tricky words a little bit easier with a new feature that shows you how to pronounce a word and gives you feedback on your own pronunciation. To use it, just search as you normally would, for example “how to pronounce quokka.”

Google will then show you the word, plus a phonetic spelling, in search results along with the option to listen to its pronunciation. Select “Practice,” and you can receive real-time feedback on your pronunciation. For nouns, Google will also provide images for nouns in English right now, with plans to expand to more languages and accents in the future. Right now, you only have the option to choose between American English and British English.

Google says that this tool is possible through improvements in machine-learning and speech-recognition technology. The technology breaks down your query into separate soundbites, comparing your pronunciation to the pronunciation it expected. From there, feedback can correct you. This tool will likely be especially useful for people learning a new language.

