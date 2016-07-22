Here's the Google search term that spiked 1,150% during the Republican National Convention

Google searches for a third party candidate spiked by 1,150% in the past week, the internet giant announced during the final night of the Republican Convention on Thursday.
The news came the same night Donald Trump formally accepted the nomination for president.
NOW WATCH: ‘The Art of the Deal’ coauthor says Trump could ‘end civilisation as we know it’
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.