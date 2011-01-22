Google Getting Rid Of Junk In Search Results -- Here's What It Means

Google’s spam killer, Matt Cutts

Google says it will work even harder to remove more junk and spam sites from its search results after recent attacks about its search quality.Beyond just attacking “pure webspam,” as Google describes it, it’s also looking into reducing search relevance for “sites that copy others’ content and sites with low levels of original content.”



Google’s anti-spam head Matt Cutts says in a blog post:

As “pure webspam” has decreased over time, attention has shifted instead to “content farms,” which are sites with shallow or low-quality content. In 2010, we launched two major algorithmic changes focused on low-quality sites. Nonetheless, we hear the feedback from the web loud and clear: people are asking for even stronger action on content farms and sites that consist primarily of spammy or low-quality content.

Note that Google doesn’t specifically say it HAS taken or IS taking additional action against content farms, just that it’s “evaluating multiple changes” and that it “hear[s] the feedback.”

The implications from Google’s announcement:

This could be bad news for content farms like Demand Media, which is IPOing next week; Yahoo’s Associated Content; AOL’s Seed; etc. But only if Google actually takes action against them; so far, they’re just talking about it.

This means “no spammy results” search engine competitors like Blekko are doomed. But Blekko was always doomed.

Anyone who says “Google isn’t focused on search” or “Google is letting search quality go to crap” is full of beans.

