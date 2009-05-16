Google Search Share Hits All-Time High, Yahoo Stable

The search market’s growth has accelerated: Search volume among the top 5 search engines increased 39% year-over-year in April, according to comScore. That’s higher than the 33% year-over-year growth in February and March, Broadpoint AmTech analyst Ben Schachter writes in a note today.

Google (GOOG) was the big winner: Its share of the U.S. search market hit 64.2% in April, its highest ever, according to comScore.

Yahoo (YHOO) was stable at 20.4%.

Microsoft (MSFT) had 8.2% share among the top 5, tied for its lowest ever. No wonder Steve Ballmer and Carol Bartz are in serious-talking mode.

Standard disclaimer: This is one set of data from one source, doesn’t include international traffic, etc. And doesn’t necessarily translate to paid clicks or ad rates, which are more important for figuring out the companies’ revenue.

