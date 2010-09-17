CHART OF THE DAY: Google's Search Share Flatlines

Jay Yarow
button more charts
button chart prev
button chart next

One of Google’s biggest growth engines is stuck in netural. As you can see in this chart, Google’s share of the U.S. search market has flatlined, hovering around 65%.

True, Google isn’t losing much ground to Microsoft Bing (or anyone else). But most Google bulls thought Google would march towards total domination of the search market, eventually grabbing 80%-90% share. That’s clearly not going to happen.

chart of the day search share google

 

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: @chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.