CHART OF THE DAY: Google's Search Share Flatlines

One of Google’s biggest growth engines is stuck in netural. As you can see in this chart, Google’s share of the U.S. search market has flatlined, hovering around 65%.



True, Google isn’t losing much ground to Microsoft Bing (or anyone else). But most Google bulls thought Google would march towards total domination of the search market, eventually grabbing 80%-90% share. That’s clearly not going to happen.

