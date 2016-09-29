This side-by-side comparison shows how many ads are in Google search results

We’ve become so used to seeing ads on every page of the internet that we might not even notice them any more. In fact, there are so many advertisements that seeing a web page without them actually looks a little strange.

Take this example from financial services from Wedbush Securities, which tested a Google search with and without an ad blocker.

Here’s what Google looks like for those who don’t use a service to block ads.

Now, take a look at a Google page for the same search, this time with an ad blocker turned on.

While most people realise the first couple of listings on Google on ads, and that the sidebar on search results is full of ads as well, it’s stunning to see how much white space is on the screen when you remove the advertisements completely.

Google makes the vast majority of its money from advertising, and has spoken out about ad blockers in the past, saying the industry as a whole needs to do something about them, as well as figure out how to eliminate bad advertisements. Google ads boss Sridhar Ramaswamy even said last year that ad blockers are a “

very blunt instrument” and that figuring out a better standard is “essential to us all for survival.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.