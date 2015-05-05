Googling the word 'joke' results in a really sexist example

Google needs to update its search results for the word “joke,” because the provided example is not very funny. Actually, it’s just sexist.
the joke when you google “joke” is about how women are bad and shouldn’t talk pic.twitter.com/7a0CZDcScT
— Rodger Sherman (@rodger_sherman) May 4, 2015
We’ve reached out to Google.
