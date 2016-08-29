19 Easter eggs hidden within your Google search bar

Google is a company of frightening size and scope. The sheer amount of info it has on any given internet user is astounding, and the fact that so many of us are reliant on its apps to function means it should only keep growing.

It’s also pretty nerdy. Or at least, that’s the impression it gives off whenever it adds to the enormous collection of Easter eggs snuck within its services.

Google Search in particular holds many of these, and recently, the Mountain View company added a few more to the bunch. If you’re not familiar with these in-jokes, though, we’ve rounded up a few of our favourites from over the years.

Let's start with the newest ones. First, if you search 'solitaire,' you can play a round of the classic card game. It's only the standard version, though -- sorry, Freecell fans. Business Insider/Jeff Dunn Likewise, searching 'tic tac toe' will let you start up a game of that. You can set it to play against a friend or Google itself. For a real challenge, set the difficulty to 'Impossible,' and try to get anything done at work. Business Insider/Jeff Dunn If you've got an either/or decision on your hands, Googling 'flip a coin' might be a help. Business Insider/Jeff Dunn And if you've got six things to choose from, for whatever reason, maybe 'roll a die' will suffice. Business Insider/Jeff Dunn Searching 'askew' will turn the page slightly...askew. Business Insider/Jeff Dunn Searching 'anagram' will ask if you meant 'nag a ram,' which is, of course, an anagram of anagram. Business Insider/Jeff Dunn My personal favourite on the list, a search for 'recursion' -- a programming term referring to a function that calls back to itself -- will ask if you meant 'recursion.' Now try clicking on it repeatedly. Get it? Business Insider/Jeff Dunn Searching 'what sound does a dog make' will bring up the appropriate sound effect. You can swap dog out with cow, pig, duck, and a few others. This one's good for the kids, or just for those who want to creep out their coworkers. Business Insider/Jeff Dunn For the rest of us -- or just hardcore Seinfeld fans -- there's the Festivus pole. That pops up whenever you search for Frank Costanza's favourite holiday. Business Insider/Jeff Dunn If you're generally feeling curious, search 'fun facts' (or 'i'm feeling curious'). That'll return a Snapple-esque piece of random info, which you can refresh right on the page. Business Insider/Jeff Dunn Searching 'google in 1998' will bring you to a page reminiscent of what Google looked like a couple decades ago, complete with company background info and that truly horrid logo. Business Insider/Jeff Dunn Some of these get after deep thoughts, too. Searching for 'the answer to life, the universe, and everything' brings up a calculator result of 42, a reference to Douglas Adams' 'The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy.' Business Insider/Jeff Dunn A slightly more obscure one: Googling 'conway's game of life' returns a sprawling digital animation to the side of the screen. This is a reference to the famous self-simulating 'cellular automaton' created by British mathematician John Conway in 1970. Business Insider/Jeff Dunn There are clearly a few gamers on Google's Search team. Search 'super mario bros,' for instance, and one of the ? Blocks from that series will show up in the appropriate Knowledge Graph cards. Click it, and you'll be treated the same coin-dispensing sound effect you'd hear in the original games. Business Insider/Jeff Dunn Searching 'zerg rush,' meanwhile, will unleash a torrent of O's that gradually eat away at your results. This is a reference to a type of attack in the popular strategy game series StarCraft, where the Zerg are from. Business Insider/Jeff Dunn A treat for those who remember Nintendo's Star Fox 64: Searching 'do a barrel roll' will spin the results page a full 360 degrees. You can also search 'z or r twice' -- i.e., the command you had to hit on the Nintendo 64 controller to do said barrel roll in the first place. Business Insider/Jeff Dunn Googling 'pacman' will allow you to play the interactive doodle Google created for the little yellow guy's 30th anniversary back in 2010. Business Insider/Jeff Dunn Move over to Google Image Search, and searching 'atari breakout' will turn that page's images into a big game of, you guessed it, Breakout. Business Insider/Jeff Dunn Finally, because all of existence comes back to Kevin Bacon in the end, searching 'bacon number' after a celebrity's name will tell you just how many degrees of separation are between that celebrity, and the star of Hollow Man. Business Insider/Jeff Dunn

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.