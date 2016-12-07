There's a new button in your Google app -- here's what it does

Google just made a tiny change to its search app that could make using it a whole lot easier.

The company updated its flagship app on Tuesday, adding a feature that separates your need-to-know info from the rest of your feed.

For those who aren’t regular users, the search app already shows relevant news and information that is personalised for each user, and Google Now helpfully pulls in information like upcoming travel or appointments from your other Google apps, like Gmail or Calendar. But that information is often buried within the feed, hiding between the latest NFL standings and a recap of the most recent episode of NBC’s “This Is Us.”

The new update separates that information out, creating a new tab called “Upcoming” that shows you that crucial information without the noise of entertainment or sports news.

Here’s what the app looked like before:

My upcoming travel didn’t show up until I scrolled halfway down, and then it was immediately followed by an update on some TV programs I watch.

Here’s what the new update looks like:

Clicking that button takes you to your “Upcoming” tab.

There, you can see information like your next flight, a party you have to attend later, and the amount of time it will take to get to your next appointment without having to scroll through the entire app. It’s now compiled in one central location you can access just by tapping one button.

The update hasn’t rolled out yet for iOS — it’s coming soon, Google says — but it’s available on Android starting Tuesday.

