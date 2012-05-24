Did Google Just Sneak Chrome For iPhone Into The Search App Update?

Google just announced the update and redesign of the Google Search App for iPhone. The app is simpler now more streamlined with the same features we were already used to.



We can’t help but think that Google snuck it’s Chrome Browser into the update.

The “search” function now has tabbed browsing and everything is super fast. It’s fun to swipe between queries and the image search is really cool.

The app is a interesting update but we still think its weird to perform Google searches through an app instead of in the phone’s native browser.

Keep reading for photos of the awesome new app in action.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.