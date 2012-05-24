Did Google Just Sneak Chrome For iPhone Into The Search App Update?

Kevin Smith
google app update front page

Google just announced the update and redesign of the Google Search App for iPhone. The app is simpler now more streamlined with the same features we were already used to.

We can’t help but think that Google snuck it’s Chrome Browser into the update.

The “search” function now has tabbed browsing and everything is super fast. It’s fun to swipe between queries and the image search is really cool.

The app is a interesting update but we still think its weird to perform Google searches through an app instead of in the phone’s native browser.

Keep reading for photos of the awesome new app in action.

Here's the welcome screen

Google works best if it knows your location

Cool! Today's Google Doodle shows up!

All your Google apps

Here's an alternative look

You can also search with your voice

Recommended search terms

There are a bunch of handy gestures when web browsing. It looks a lot like Chrome!

Tabbed browsing is nice

Enter the URL you want to visit

Image search results. Cute!

You can also use Google Goggles to search stuff you see in the real world

Here are all the settings and options

Now read this...

9 iPhone Apps That'll Get You Buff>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.