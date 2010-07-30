Google Search NOT Blocked In China*

Update: Google says it is NOT blocked in China, that perhaps its server miscalculated its level of blockage. Carry on…



Earlier: Google search ads are getting blocked in China, according to the company.

Google began re-directing its Chinese search domain, Google.cn, to the Hong Kong un-censored version of its site at Google.com.hk in March.

That move followed months of negotiations and threats between Google (GOOG) and the Chinese government.

Those talks began in January, when Google announced that it and its users had been attacked by Chinese government hackers.

In early July, China renewed Google’s licence for a search engine on the mainlaind. The licence only allowed Google.cn to display results limited to music, products and translation. Web pages were barred.

Google announced the ad block on a page it uses to help people track accessibility to Google services from within mainland China.

Here’s a screengrab from today:

