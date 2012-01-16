More Than 1,000 Man-Years Have Gone Into Developing Google Search

Google has put out an “Under The Hood” page to give people a look at what goes into making it a successful search engine. Here are a few wild statistics we learned:



Google handles more than 1 billion searches each day.

More than 1,000 man-years have gone into developing the Google search algorithm.

Since 2003, Google has answered 450 Billion new unique queries.

Every search query 1,500 miles on average to get the answer back to the user.

There’s an accompanying video for more behind-the-scenes details, such as the advent of Google’s “did you mean” spelling suggestions:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

