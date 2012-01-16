More Than 1,000 Man-Years Have Gone Into Developing Google Search

Dylan Love

Google has put out an “Under The Hood” page to give people a look at what goes into making it a successful search engine. Here are a few wild statistics we learned:

  • Google handles more than 1 billion searches each day.
  • More than 1,000 man-years have gone into developing the Google search algorithm.
  • Since 2003, Google has answered 450 Billion new unique queries.
  • Every search query 1,500 miles on average to get the answer back to the user.

There’s an accompanying video for more behind-the-scenes details, such as the advent of Google’s “did you mean” spelling suggestions:

